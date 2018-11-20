ADTRAN claims lead in 10G PON

A new global service provider survey by Broadbandtrends has named ADTRAN as the top source in all categories for delivering the next-generation technology, products, services and solutions needed to help network operators build their best 10G fiber access networks. The “Global Service Provider Survey” analyzed the results from interviews with incumbent and competitive operators in all major regions, ADTRAN placed first in every category for its 10G fiber access solutions and services.



ADTRAN’s fiber access portfolio includes XGS-PON, NG-PON2 or 10G-EPON.



According to its “Global Service Provider Survey: 2018 10G PON Deployment Strategies & Vendor Leadership” report, 79% of carriers worldwide plan to deploy 10G PON by 2020.



“10G PON is the next wave that network operators worldwide will ride as they look to meet and exceed the needs of business and residential customers eager for higher-speed services,” ADTRAN’s Director of Portfolio Management Ryan McCowan said. “10G PON provides the infrastructure our customers will leverage as they look to deploy high-value business services along with multi-gigabit residential services, prepare for 5G applications and increase the overall ROI of broadband service delivery.”



“10G PON is a clear market priority for service providers for its ability to enable carriers to simplify network architecture and expand their addressable markets. ADTRAN’s dedication to delivering the products and solutions the market wants has clearly been recognized by service providers worldwide,” said Teresa Mastrangelo, Broadbandtrends Principal Analyst.

