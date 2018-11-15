A10 Networks outlines 5G strategy and roadmap

A10 Networks outlined its strategy, solutions, and roadmap for the 5G era



The company, which is already a leading solutions provider to mobile carriers, currently has pilot 5G deployments with tier-1 carriers worldwide, including with a major Japanese mobile carrier and an Asian Tier 1 mobile operator. With 5G, there are critical requirements for improved security, reliability and performance, through consolidated solutions, which result in lower latency, high reliability and lower TCO.



“A10 is laser focused on 5G networks. We understand the challenges network operators are facing and have invested heavily in solving these challenges,” said Lee Chen, Founder and CEO of A10 Networks. “We have partnered with key technology providers and developed a comprehensive roadmap to address 5G challenges. Our early bets on 5G solutions are paying off as we have won multiple pilot projects and are best positioned to address market needs.”



A10 said its solutions address Gi-LAN, virtualized EPC, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) environments. A10 solutions also provide full-spectrum security and visibility for the control and user plane operations. The strategy includes both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) or Standalone (SA):





A10’s Harmony Controller provides actionable intelligence to manage subscriber services, meet Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) mandates and compliance, and deliver per subscriber analytics. Harmony Controller provides visibility, management, orchestration and automation. Eco-system partners for a broader solution: A10’s products integrate with multiple 3rd party solutions and vendors. Ranging from DevOps tools, such as Ansible, to providers of 5G solutions such as Ericsson, NEC, Tech Mahindra, and Lenovo for a comprehensive eco-system.

A10 also said it will continue to provide industry-leading scale in both VNFs and PNFs, including scale-out agile deployments with containerized solutions for virtual mobile edge compute requirements. This includes physical, virtual, and containerized offerings.