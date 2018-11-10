10Gtek builds Active Copper Cables with Spectra7

10Gtek, a leading data center interconnect supplier and online retailer, has begun offering active copper cables (ACCs) using Spectra7’s GaugeChanger technology.



Spectra 7 said its GaugeChanger technology allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps PAM4 enabling new connector standards of 100/200/400 Gbps.



"Spectra 7 has created a revolutionary solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Alan Wong, General Manager at 10Gtek. “We are pleased to be moving forward on several new designs with Spectra7 based on our technology assessment and customer interest.”



"10Gtek is a leading supplier and online retailer in the data center interconnect market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The adoption of our GaugeChangerTM technology by 10Gtek will offer us a strong sales channel into the enterprise and HPC data center markets."



