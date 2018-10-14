Zayo continues building metro fiber networks in Europe

Citing demand from hyperscale, cloud and data center providers as well as enterprise customers, Zayo announced expansions of its fiber networks in four European markets, including London, Paris, Dublin and Amsterdam.



“These success-based network expansions will drive greater value for existing and new customers in Europe, with a focus on carriers and wireless operators, cloud service providers, technology, financial services and data-driven enterprises,” said Annette Murphy, managing director, Zayo Europe. “We continue to focus on leveraging our robust network, meeting the demand for the highest capacity, lowest latency fiber routes between key customer locations.”



In London , Zayo is building a new fiber route from Hatfield, Hertfordshire to Stratford, East London, as part of a strategic ring outside of the city. The new route provides a new option for long haul routes from Dublin to Amsterdam and enhanced diversity for data center customers in Enfield.

In Paris , Zayo is expanding its fiber footprint in La Defense, where it currently serves dozens of customers located there over its high-capacity fiber network.

In Dublin , a multinational company has selected Zayo for a fully diverse dark fiber ring around the metro area. The high-fiber count solution will significantly improve latency for the customer, with the potential for follow-on sales to many companies that have a presence in Dublin or are considering investment and relocation in Ireland. The new routes complement Zayo's existing T50 fiber network in Dublin.

In Amsterdam, Zayo is upgrading and expanding its fiber network between Schiphol-Rijk and the Amsterdam Science Park. The park is among Europe's largest centers of science, research and innovation and home to multiple data centers. The upgrade is driven by a data center operator based in the Schiphol-Rijk data center campus.