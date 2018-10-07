Wind River and BT showcase the 5G Edge

At SDN NFV World Congress 2018 this week in The Hague, Wind River is showcasing edge cloud compute applications in collaboration with BT.



The demo features Wind River Titanium Cloud, a deployment-ready virtualization software platform, running on a BT cellular base station. The proof of concept platform, which functions as an edge cloud compute node, highlights multiple 5G edge cloud computing use cases, including those for next-generation, connected automobiles and also for augmented/virtual reality:





Remote vehicle control for traffic/route management

Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication for collision avoidance

Augmented reality for multi-person sessions without gameplay disruption

“5G will demand ultra-low latency and dynamic compute architectures for the cloud,” said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development for Telecommunications at Wind River. “Wind River provides a flexible and secure cloud-based infrastructure that can be deployed at any network location. In order to successfully meet changing market needs, it is important to work with leading operators who, like BT, are uniquely positioned to deploy cloud compute at the right edge locations to support growing 5G applications.”“The rise of Edge Cloud Compute will require flexible cloud infrastructure and the deployment of dynamic applications wherever and whenever they are needed. BT’s network is evolving to meet these demands,” said Maria Cuevas, head of mobile core networks research at BT. “BT is working with industry partners like Wind River to tackle the technical challenges around Edge Cloud Compute and develop solutions that meet customers’ future needs.”http://www.windriver.com/markets/networking