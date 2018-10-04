Vodafone Italy comments on 5G plans

Vodafone Italy announced that the 3700 MHz spectrum it acquired this week in the national auction can be used immediately to enhance coverage, improve capacity, and for the rapid development of 5G services.



In the spectrum action, Vodafone Italy agreed to pay for the following licenses:





3700 MHz – 80 MHz for €1,685 million, available from 1 January 2019 with a licence duration of 19 years.

700 MHz – 2 x 10 MHz FDD (Frequency Division Duplexing) for €683 million, available from July 2022 with a licence duration of 15.5 years.

26 GHz – 200 MHz for €33 million, available from 1 January 2019 with a licence duration of 19 years.