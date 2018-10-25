USEI picks Ciena for 100G national backbone

US Electrodynamics (USEI), a satellite and telecommunications company headquartered that operates teleports in both Brewster, Washington and Vernon Valley, New Jersey, selected Ciena’s packet networking portfolio to upgrade its network to a 100G backbone.



USEI, which supports a variety of customers across the broadcast, aviation, maritime and government sectors, will uprade its current national 10G network by building its own dedicated terrestrial network, bringing capacity closer to the network edge and enabling its customers to scale bandwidth in near real-time providing enhanced service levels.



The project will use Ciena’s 5170 Service Aggregation Switch.



“This USEI network upgrade to support 100G is central to our ability in staying ahead of today’s customer requirements while in parallel, building a network that supports the latest advantages of data science and data transport utilizing machine learning and deep learning to enable a better future of the highest speed networks, from very small to very big,” stated Jim Veeder, Chief Executive Officer and USEI Owner.



