U.S. retailer buys 10G and 100G wavelengths from Zayo

Zayo announced a contract with a major retailer to connect its core and edge data centers across the U.S. with fully diverse 10G and 100G wavelengths. Financial terms were not disclsoed.



“Retail is in an exciting transformation, and Zayo is well positioned to help the customer achieve its goal of fast delivery to key locations and data centers across the country,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “Our extensive network, flexibility in designing the network and high level of personal engagement were key in winning this business.”