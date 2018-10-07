U.S bank signs Zayo for dark fiber, wavelengths, colo

Zayo announced a contract to provide a U.S.-based multinational bank with dark fiber, colocation and wavelengths.



Zayo said the colocation solution at a zColo data center in the western U.S. will serve as an interconnection hub for the customer. Dark fiber routes from the data center, over existing Zayo network, will connect to the bank’s core data centers in the area. In addition, a high-capacity wavelength solution will also be deployed, providing long-haul connectivity between nine markets across the U.S.



“Zayo’s unique ability to bring together all aspects of a North American infrastructure solution, including dark fiber, data centers and high-capacity, diverse wavelengths, was a deciding factor in this win,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “The solution delivers all the baseline components providing the ability for the bank to continue to scale their network across a broad geography.”





