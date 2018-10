MEF's mission is to accelerate the adoption of assured services across automated networks. Nan Chen, president of MEF, makes two important announcements:



1. The industry's first SD-WAN service definitions, which provide common terminology for buying, selling and delivering standardized SD-WAN services. Look for these in Q1 2019.



2. LSO Sonata API - providing the ability to automate MEF services end-to-end globally. A developer release is now available.



https://youtu.be/MnbhmGAu-2A