Twilio to acquire SendGrid for $2 billion in stock

Twilio agreed to acquire SendGrid in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion.



SendGrid specializes in trusted email delivery. Twilio operates an API-driven cloud communications platform.



Twilio said the company would offer developers a single, best-in-class platform to manage all of their important communication channels -- voice, messaging, video, and now email as well.



“Increasingly, our customers are asking us to solve all of their strategic communications challenges - regardless of channel. Email is a vital communications channel for companies around the world, and so it was important to us to include this capability in our platform," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's co-founder and chief executive officer. "The two companies share the same vision, the same model, and the same values. We believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together the two leading developer-focused communications platforms to create the unquestioned platform of choice for all companies looking to transform their customer engagement.”





