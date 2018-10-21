Twilio Global Super SIM offers single API for global IoT

Twilio introduced a "Super SIM" that enables developers to use a single API to deploy Internet of things (IoT) devices globally.



The Super SIM leverages Twilio’s mobile core infrastructure, which is a software implementation of a mobile core, 2G, 3G and LTE Evolved Packet Core (EPC) in the cloud, along with its Over-The-Air (OTA) platform and the company's carrier partners. The service intelligently connects IoT devices to the right network wherever the Twilio Super SIM is deployed. Twilio Super SIM is currently in private preview. A public beta will be offered in spring 2019.



The announcement was made at Twilio's SIGNAL developer conference last week in San Francisco.Twilio said that by tackling the complexity of network connectivity and providing a single trusted relationship to manage wireless connectivity, the Twilio Super SIM lowers the barriers of entry to the IoT market.“The paradigm of build once and deploy globally simply doesn’t exist today in the IoT industry,” said Chetan Chaudhary, general manager and vice president of IoT at Twilio. “Today, with Twilio Super SIM, developers can see network optimizations occur over the air without having to reconfigure their device. Developers expect this kind of experience when deploying software, and Twilio’s relationships with tier-one network operators enables it to offer developers the kind of development experience they deserve.”http://www.twilio.com/super-sim