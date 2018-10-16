TIP Summit: Edgecore developing Odyssey-DCSG, the Cell Site Gateway

Edgecore Networks announced plans for Odyssey-DCSG, an open networking cell site gateway that conforms to the Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) specification developed by Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange, and TIM Brazil within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP).



Edgecore said it will contribute the complete hardware design of the cell site gateway to TIP, and will make the Odyssey-DCSG product generally available in Q3 2019.



The Edgecore Odyssey-DCSG gateway will enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G wireless services with the economies of disaggregated open network technology.“The next generation of mobile networks need disaggregated open infrastructures that offer choice, innovation, and cost efficiencies,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Co-Lead, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP, and Network Technologies Manager, Facebook. “Leading network operators have worked with the DCSG group to define the specific requirements for cell site gateways to enable this infrastructure. We are pleased with Edgecore’s contributions to that work, and their commitment to develop and deliver the DCSG gateway to the market as a fully open network product.”http://www.edge-core.com