TidalScale raises $24 million for software-defined servers

TidalScale, a start-up offering software-defined servers, announced $24 million in Series B funding. TidalScale enables organizations to build a virtual server of any size from standard commodity physical servers in minutes. And once it’s up and running, TidalScale’s real-time machine learning layer continuously optimizes system performance.



The new funding comes from a strong investment syndicate that includes Bain Capital Ventures, Hummer Winblad, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, and a leading server OEM, as well as other undisclosed investors.



“TidalScale helps organizations sharpen their competitive advantage by making in-memory computing accessible with data sets that exceed the capabilities of even the largest traditional servers–with linear cost. Our breakthrough Software-Defined Server technology amplifies the value of modern data centers by enabling organizations to build a virtual server of any size—the right size—in just minutes. For our customers, TidalScale Software-Defined Servers have proven to be game-changing. We’re honored that so many respected investors and partners recognize the value and promise of TidalScale,” stated Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale.



TidalScale is based in Campbell, California.





