TidalScale raises $24 million for software-defined servers

TidalScale, a start-up offering software-defined servers, announced $24 million in Series B funding. TidalScale enables organizations to build a virtual server of any size from standard commodity physical servers in minutes. And once it’s up and running, TidalScale’s real-time machine learning layer continuously optimizes system performance.

The new funding comes from a strong investment syndicate that includes Bain Capital Ventures, Hummer Winblad, Sapphire Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, and a leading server OEM, as well as other undisclosed investors.

“TidalScale helps organizations sharpen their competitive advantage by making in-memory computing accessible with data sets that exceed the capabilities of even the largest traditional servers–with linear cost. Our breakthrough Software-Defined Server technology amplifies the value of modern data centers by enabling organizations to build a virtual server of any size—the right size—in just minutes. For our customers, TidalScale Software-Defined Servers have proven to be game-changing.  We’re honored that so many respected investors and partners recognize the value and promise of TidalScale,” stated Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale.

TidalScale is based in Campbell, California.


Start-up profile: TidalScale, building an inverse hypervisor for scale-up servers

Wednesday, May 02, 2018    

TidalScale, a start-up based in Campbell, California, is on a mission to build the world's largest virtual servers based on Intel x86 commodity hardware. The company's "inverse" hypervisor combines multiple physical servers (including their associated CPUs, memory storage and network) into one or more large software-defined virtual servers. This is the inverse equivalent of VMware because a rack of physical servers are virtualized as though it were...

