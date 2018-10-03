Telstra delivers SD-WAN to Ruralco, an Australian agribusiness

Telstra will deliver SD-WAN to more than 500 locations for Ruralco, one of Australia’s leading agribusinesses. Under the multi-million dollar deal, Telstra's SD-WAN connectivity will improve Ruralco’s operational agility, application performance and increase overall bandwidth to its outlets. It will also enable the roll out of an updated point of sales and customer relationship management solution.



The partnership, which also includes 2,200 mobile devices, will improve access to technology services for Ruralco’s vast communities of customers across rural and regional Australia. The agreement will see all Ruralco’s technology services brought together under one partnership with Telstra simplifying its operations, which were previously managed by different providers as separate bespoke solutions.



John Ieraci, Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise Australia, Telstra said, “Telstra has a long and proud history supporting customers and businesses in rural and regional Australia. By partnering with Ruralco we are helping to provide innovative technology services to the communities that provide critical services to the rest of the country."