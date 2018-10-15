Telia to acquire TDC's Norwegian operations for US$2.6B

Telia Company completed its previously-announced acquisition of the Norwegian operations of the Danish operator TDC at an enterprise value of NOK 21 billion (US$2.6 billion) in cash.



The Danish operator TDC’s Norwegian business encompasses GET, a leading provider of fixed and TV services, with a total of 518,000 households and businesses connected to its fiber-based network, and more than 1 million private and business customers who use the TV and broadband services on a daily basis. TDC’s B2B business in Norway is also part of the transaction which paired with Telia’s enterprise business will enable converged offerings to B2B-customers.



Telia plans to combine its mobile network with GET’s supreme TV and fixed services to create a strong challenger on the Norwegian market with converged customer offerings.