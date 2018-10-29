Telia Carrier tests 600G wavelengths with Infinera

Telia Carrier achieved real-time transmission of 600 Gbps wavelengths in its live production network from Palo Alto to San Francisco using Infinera’s FlexILS flexible grid open line system.



Infinera said this milestone was achieved with the latest generation of the Infinera Infinite Capacity Engine, ICE5, demonstrating its continued rapid cadence in the development of vertically integrated optical engines with industry-leading optical performance and economics.



The ICE5 600G technology, including 64 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) and 69 gigabaud operation, also sets the foundation for the next generation, ICE6, which is on track to deliver 800G. Infinera plans to deliver commercial products capable of 600G per wavelength in early 2019.



“We are pleased to partner with Infinera to yet again demonstrate industry-leading innovation,” said Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist at Telia Carrier. “Working together, our companies have a strong history of optical performance leadership, stretching back to the world’s first terabit super-channel trial almost seven years ago. Infinera’s 600G technology can be readily deployed across our existing FlexILS networks, helping us to increase fiber capacity while satisfying our customers’ growing capacity requirements.”



“Infinera continues to deliver optical engine innovation on a rapid cadence,” said Parthi Kandappan, Chief Technical Officer at Infinera. “Our ICE4 optical engines are delivering industry-leading performance in deployed networks from metro data center interconnect to subsea, and this 600G trial showcases the next step function in ICE performance, leading toward 800G wavelengths and beyond in the future.”