Telefónica Deutschland picks Mavenir vIMS

Mavenir confirmed that Telefónica Deutschland is deploying its virtualized IMS solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide UNICA Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture. The solution will support mobile and fixed services for more than 45 million customer connections. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Mavenir said the NFV environment of this deployment is based on OpenStack and will include automation, life cycle management and integration with Management and Orchestration (MANO) capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.



“Telefónica’s UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation to evolve towards future Next Generation architecture,” said Cayetano Carbajo, Chief Technology Officer at Telefónica Deutschland. “It is an important step in our transformation of the core infrastructure, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV.”





