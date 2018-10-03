Tata Communications acquires Teleena, an IoT specialist

Tata Communications has agreed to acquire Teleena, a Netherlands-based Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity specialist and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Tata Communications bought a 35% equity stake in Teleena in January 2017.



Teleena’s solution is a key part of the Tata Communications’ MOVE platform, which enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through borderless, secure and scalable connectivity. The acquisition gives Tata full access to Teleena’s technology portfolio, including its MVNE platform, its Operational Support System / Business Support System (OSS/BSS) solution, and the expertise of Teleena’s mobility and IoT industry specialists.



“The growth rate in the global mobility and IoT market is phenomenal: by 2021, enterprises’ spending on mobility alone is set to surpass USD 1.7 trillion,” said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications. “Our vision is to create an environment where anything can be ‘born connected’. Providing everyone and everything in the world with seamless connectivity globally will support businesses’ digital transformation. The combination of the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, and Teleena’s technology and talent, will help us fulfil this vision, and accelerate our growth in the mobility and IoT market.”