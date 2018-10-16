T-Mobile to power its Bellevue HQ with 100% renewable energy by 2021

T-Mobile announced its commitment to power its Bellevue, Wash., headquarters with 100% renewable energy by 2021.



T-Mobile has previously announced an RE 100 clean energy commitment to use 100% renewable energy across the entire company by 2021.“At T-Mobile, we really mean it when we say we're going to clean up wireless for good … and in this case that means cleaning up our impact on the planet by making a BIG commitment to renewable energy,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We've put a stake in the ground to go 100% renewable by 2021 -- because it's the right thing to do and it's smart business.”http://www.t-mobile.com/responsibility/sustainability