SolarWinds completes IPO

Shares in SolarWinds, which provides IT management software, began trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SWI". The company offered 25,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Trading on Friday, 19-October-2018, closed at $15.03.



SolarWinds, which is based in Austin, Texas, began operations in 1999 and completed its first IPO in 2009 as a point provider of on-premise network management products. In February 2016, the company was acquired by affiliates of investment firms Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo and went private.