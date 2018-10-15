SK Telecom completes first 5G call with Samsung

SK Telecom completed its first 5G call using the 3GPP 5G Non-standalone(NSA) new radio (NR) standard and Samsung's commercial 5G NR equipment.



The call took place at SK Telecom's 5G testbed located in its Bundang office building.



The first 5G NSA-NR calls were achieved by utilizing end-to-end solutions that SK Telecom and Samsung jointly developed and built for the trial on 3.5GHz 5G NR radio, 4G LTE radio and NSA core.



