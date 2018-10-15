SK Telecom completed its first 5G call using the 3GPP 5G Non-standalone(NSA) new radio (NR) standard and Samsung's commercial 5G NR equipment.
The call took place at SK Telecom's 5G testbed located in its Bundang office building.
The first 5G NSA-NR calls were achieved by utilizing end-to-end solutions that SK Telecom and Samsung jointly developed and built for the trial on 3.5GHz 5G NR radio, 4G LTE radio and NSA core.
SK Telecom completes first 5G call with Samsung
