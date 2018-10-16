Sierra Wireless names Kent Thexton as CEO and Robin Abrams as Chair

Sierra Wireless appointed Kent Thexton as president & CEO.



Thexton has been serving as interim president & CEO since May 31st, 2018. Previously, Thexton was founding Chief Marketing Officer and board member of O2 plc in the U.K. (now part of Telefonica); the Chief Operating Officer of Rogers Cantel in Canada; and he co-founded a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business in the U.S. Mr. Thexton has spent the past five years in Canada as Managing Partner at OMERS Ventures and Co-founder and General Partner at ScaleUp Ventures.



On accepting his role as President & CEO, Mr. Thexton commented: “I am passionate about Sierra Wireless’s global leadership opportunity and honored to lead the company on a permanent basis. For the past four months, in my interim role, I experienced the strong position Sierra Wireless has in the global market and the major opportunity ahead with its strengthening service and solutions business. With dynamic evolutions in the IoT market, I am certain that a clear, aggressive strategy for the company is critical in directing our resources towards key growth opportunities.”





In addition, Robin Abrams, who has served on the company’s board since 2010, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to be the new Chair replacing Mr. Thexton who joined the board in March 2005 and has served as Chair since February 2016. In her new role, Ms. Abrams brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry having held key management positions for some of the world’s most high-profile technology companies, including Apple, VeriFone, and Palm Computing. Ms. Abrams is currently an active director on three other Boards of U.S. based technology companies.