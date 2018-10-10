Shasta Ventures adds execs from Symantec, Salesforce, InterWest

Shasta Ventures, an early-stage investor based in Menlo Park, California with more than $1 billion under management, announced three additions to its team: former Symantec General Manager Balaji Yelamanchili, Salesforce Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Izak Mutlu, and InterWest Board Partner Drew Harman.



“Balaji, Izak, and Drew are the dream team, joining us at a period of rapid growth,” said Shasta Managing Director and Partner Jason Pressman. “With the promotion of three partners and the addition of two new associates all within the last year, these new team members will be instrumental in helping us build our portfolio of SaaS, next-gen infrastructure, data intelligence, and security investments into world-class companies.”



Current Shasta enterprise software investments include Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 companies Anaplan and Canva, as well as SaaS 1000 Top Companies Highspot, LeanData, Leanplum, LiveIntent, Lucidworks, and Spiceworks and high-growth start-ups Scalyr and Sendbird. Earlier investments include Apptio (APTI: NASDAQ), the business management system of record for hybrid IT, Glint (acquired by LinkedIn), the people success platform, and Zuora (ZUO: NYSE), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider. Shasta’s security portfolio features Airspace Systems, Mocana, Stealth Security and Valimail, among others.



