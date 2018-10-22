Satellite companies increase spectrum offer to 200 MHz

The C-Band Alliance (CBA), which was recently formed by leading satellite companies, including Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, and Telesat, announced today that up to 200 MHz of mid-band (C-band downlink) spectrum could be cleared, dependent upon demand, under its updated proposal to the U.S. FCC. This would open new spectrum to support 5G.



The CBA said the repurposing of up to 200 MHz of C-Band spectrum is contingent upon a number of factors which at this stage cannot be guaranteed and their outcome is uncertain, including the following: (i) a final FCC order that accepts the CBA’s market-based proposal; and (ii) a satisfactory market-based process with potential terrestrial 5G users of the repurposed spectrum.



