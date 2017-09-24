Sandvine: Netflix is 15% of all downstream Internet traffic

Netflix represents 15% of all downstream traffic across the entire Internet, according to Sandvine's newly released 1H 2018 Global Internet Phenomena Report.



Some highlights:





Video is ~58% of downstream traffic on the Internet

BitTorrent is ~22% of all upstream traffic on the Internet

Google is 40.2% of all connections in APAC

League of Legends has 51.53% of gaming connections among the Top 100 games

More than 50% of internet traffic is encrypted, and TLS 1.3 adoption is growing.

Gaming is becoming a significant force in traffic volume as gaming downloads, Twitch streaming, and professional gaming go mainstream.









Sandvine, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, was founded in 2001 by a team that had worked together on a previous start-up called PixStream, a video networking start-up that Cisco acquired that same year for C$554 million. Sandvine's core expertise is in network policy management, including the control of spam, usage-based billing, quality of service, and P2P throttling over any type of access network, including cable/DOCSIS, DSL/FTTx, Satellite, 3G, LTE, WiFi, and fixed wireless.



Procera Networks, based in Fremont, California, was founded in 2002 and includes significant operations in Sweden. Its PacketLogic platforms use deep packet inspection (DPI) to deliver analytics, traffic management, and enforcement use cases for broadband network operators, mobile operators and academic institutions. In 2007, Procera completed an IPO and in 2013 bought Vineyard Networks, a Canadian DPI company, for C$28 million. In 2015, private funds managed by Francisco Partners Management, a technology-focused private equity firm, acquired Procera Networks in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million.





Sandvine's Global Internet Phenomena Report is based on the company's policy and traffic control solutions, which are deployed across over 150 Tier 1 and Tier 2 fixed, mobile, WiFi, and satellite networks serving a combined 2.1 billion subscribers worldwide.“Our business model is based on being ‘the best’ telco network data analytics company and providing our customers with use cases to understand, optimize, and manage subscriber quality of experience. Our goal with this report is to inform the global community on the ‘Internet Phenomena’ we live in every day, and to expose challenges and opportunities to build a more collaborative eco-system, improving the connected experiences for subscribers,” stated Lyn Cantor, President and CEO at Sandvine.