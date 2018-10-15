Samsung intros automotive app processors and image sensor

Samsung Electronics introduced two new automotive solution brands -- Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto – targeting application processors and image sensors.



“Samsung's new automotive brand solutions, Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto, bring Samsung's market-proven technologies to automotive applications with enhanced features and durability required by the market,” said Kenny Han, vice president of Samsung’s Device Solutions Division. “With fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, Samsung’s Auto-branded solutions will enable new driving experiences to next-generation smart vehicles.”



Samsung’s Exynos automotive processors bring the efficient qualities of Exynos’ mobile versions and are designed to meet industry requirements for harsher environments for automotive infotainment, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics.



Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensors feature the company’s innovative pixel isolation technology. The automotive grade ISOCELL sensors provide greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments while enabling more precise identification of objects.