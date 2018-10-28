Samsung demos 5G in India

Samsung will participate in India’s first large-scale 5G trial, scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2019, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).



Samsung is showcasing 5G at this week's India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi. Demos include 5G home broadband services, Smart Cities and Smart Agriculture. Samsung’s 5G Skyship, which was developed in partnership with Korea Telecom, will be flying over the exhibition center to demonstrate first response use cases.



Samsung notes that it built the world’s largest greenfield and the most advanced 4G LTE networks nationwide by partnering with Reliance Jio, covering 99% of the Indian population, equivalent to 1.3 billion people.