Rogers ready to light up LTE-M in Ontario

Rogers is preparing to launch its LTE Cat M1 network (LTE-M) in Ontario before the end of the year. Nationwide coverage will follow in 2019/2020.



to help businesses connect and track their assets in real time – using solutions such as logistics tracking, alarm monitoring, and smart metering.



LTE-M will connect fixed and mobile low-power IoT devices over long distances, with longer battery life and better network coverage in hard to reach areas than regular 2G3G/4G.



“As leaders in IoT, we are committed to supporting our customers as they explore the capabilities and benefits available through Rogers rapidly growing IoT ecosystem,” said Dean Prevost, President, Enterprise, Rogers Communications. “With the launch of LTE-M, we are empowering the adoption of reliable, low cost, and secure IoT solutions that support a variety of use cases such as asset tracking, smart cities, utilities, transportation, and supply chain management.”





