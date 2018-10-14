Riverbed improves cloud app visibility to Kubernetes

Riverbed released an updated version of its SteelCentral Digital Experience Management (DEM) solution that provides greater visibility of cloud-native apps and into cloud-based networks.



With this new release, AppInternals, SteelCentral’s APM solution, significantly enhances its support for modern cloud-based application architectures with full visibility into transactions, containers, and services running within Kubernetes, Pivotal Cloud Foundry and Red Hat OpenShift. SteelCentral APM helps companies running applications in Docker containers and Pivotal Cloud Foundry, to reduce performance issues and drive better user adoption.



Some highlights of the new SteelCentral release:





Packet visibility in the cloud – the new release of a AppResponse Cloud solution collects and analyzes packet information for Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments

Flow visibility in the cloud – SteelCentral NetProfiler’s capabilities extended to monitor flow across cloud environments and between the cloud and the enterprise

App visibility for cloud native apps – introduction of AppInternals integrations with Kubernetes, Pivotal Cloud Foundry and Red Hat OpenShift to help companies maintain visibility as applications are developed and implemented in the cloud, and manage the complexity of the modern multi-stack app ecosystem.

“As cloud adoption has become ubiquitous, cloud deployments and the applications themselves have become increasingly complex and distributed. Ensuring performance of the end-user experience, apps, networks and cloud vendors themselves is a daunting challenge,” said Mike Sargent, Senior Vice President, General Manager for SteelCentral at Riverbed. “This latest release of Riverbed SteelCentral delivers rich visibility into both the application and network performance of hybrid and cloud environments, as well as the most comprehensive approach to truly measure and manage the digital experience. With our end user experience focus and supporting big data platform, Riverbed SteelCentral is delivering end-to-end performance monitoring at a scale unmatched by any other vendor.”