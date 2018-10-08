Rancher's new release targets improved Kubernetes cluster ops

Rancher Labs released version 2.1 of its container management software, introducing next generation automatic cluster operations and application management, as well as a migration path for users moving from Rancher’s Cattle orchestrator to Rancher Kubernetes.



“Rancher continues to be the de facto choice for enterprises looking to run containers and Kubernetes in production,” said Sheng Liang, CEO and co-founder of Rancher Labs. “With Rancher 2.1, we’re providing key upgrades to the product that further enables any enterprise to embrace Kubernetes and accelerate development, reduce infrastructure costs and improve application reliability.”



Rancher 2.1 brings scalability improvements, as well as the ability to define and manage Kubernetes Clusters as code with Rancher. Additionally, Rancher is now enabling users to snapshot and export the complete configuration of Kubernetes clusters managed by Rancher, and later on restore Kubernetes clusters by importing the same configuration file.



