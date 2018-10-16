Qualcomm intros 60GHz Wi-Fi chipsets, supports Facebook's Terragraph

Qualcomm introduced a family of 60GHz Wi-Fi chipsets, delivering 10+ Gbps network speeds and wire-equivalent latency.



The 60GHz Wi-Fi portfolio (QCA64x8 and QCA64x1) support 60GHz Wi-Fi Sensing applications like proximity and presence detection, gesture recognitions, room mapping with precise location and improved facial feature detection.



Qualcomm notes that it is the first-to-market with a 60GHz Wi-Fi solution with optimizations based on the 802.11ay specification, enabling best-in-class 60GHz Wi-Fi speeds. The devices also set a new low-power benchmark for extended device battery life.



“mmWave holds enormous potential to support a new class of user experiences, and Qualcomm Technologies is leading the charge with both its Qualcomm Snapdragon™ X50 5G NR modem family and unlicensed 60GHz Wi-Fi mmWave solution,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity and networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our 11ay solutions were developed with the flexibility to support a broad ecosystem of smartphone, router or fixed wireless access platforms and provides the industry with the critical building blocks needed to take connectivity performance to the next level.”



Qualcomm’s family of 11ay 60GHz Wi-Fi chipsets includes QCA6438 and QCA6428 for infrastructure and fixed wireless access, and the QCA6421 and QCA6431 for mobile applications.



Qualcomm is working with Facebook to deliver high-speed internet connectivity with Facebook’s Terragraph technology through the development of a multi-node wireless system based on the QCA6438 and QCA6428 chipsets.



