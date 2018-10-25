Thursday, October 25, 2018

Presidential memo calls for National Spectrum Strategy

President Trump issued a memorandum directed the Department of Commerce and federal agencies to develop a National Spectrum Strategy. The goal is to provide a comprehensive roadmap for policy makers on all levels.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-leading-way-wireless-technology-empowering-american-innovation-2/


