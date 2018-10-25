President Trump issued a memorandum directed the Department of Commerce and federal agencies to develop a National Spectrum Strategy. The goal is to provide a comprehensive roadmap for policy makers on all levels.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-leading-way-wireless-technology-empowering-american-innovation-2/
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Presidential memo calls for National Spectrum Strategy
Thursday, October 25, 2018 Spectrum
