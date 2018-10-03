Palo Alto Networks to acquire RedLock for $173M

Palo Alto Networks agreed to acquire RedLock, a cloud threat defense company, for approximately $173 million in cash.



RedLock's Cloud 360 platform takes an AI-driven approach that correlates disparate security data sets to provide visibility, detect threats, and enable rapid response across an organization’s public cloud environment, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and AWS. RedLock is based in Menlo Park, California. RedLock co-founders Varun Badhwar (previously co-founded CipherCloud) and Gaurav Kumar (previously Software Architect at CipherCloud), will join Palo Alto Networks.



Palo Alto Networks notes that it already provides a broad security offering for multi-cloud environments with inline, host-based, and API-based security, which was bolstered by the acquisition of Evident.io in March 2018. The company currently serves more than 6,000 cloud customers globally with its cloud security portfolio that includes VM-Series next-generation firewall, Aperture, Evident, and GlobalProtect cloud service. Palo Alto Networks now plans to combine the Evident and RedLock technologies to provide customers with cloud security analytics, advanced threat detection, continuous security, and compliance monitoring in a single offering anticipated early next year.



"We are thrilled to add RedLock’s technology to our cloud security offerings. The addition of their technologies allows us to offer the most comprehensive security for multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, and significantly strengthens our cloud strategy going forward," stated Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.



https://redlock.io/



