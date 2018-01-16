Orange joins Google's Dunant transatlantic cable project

Orange is joining Google's Dunant transatlantic project, which is a 6,600km submarine cable connecting the United States to the French Atlantic coast. The system is expected to be ready for services late 2020.



As the French landing partner, Orange will build and operate the landing station on the French Atlantic coast and provide the backhaul service to Paris. In parallel, Orange will benefit from fiber-pairs with a capacity of more than 30 Tbps per pair.



Commenting on the collaboration, Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, said: “I am extremely proud to announce this collaboration with Google to build a new, cutting-edge cable between the USA and France. The role of submarine cables is often overlooked, despite their central role at the heart of our digital world. I am proud that Orange continues to be a global leader in investing, deploying, maintaining and managing such key infrastructure. Google is a major partner for Orange and this project reflects the spirit of our relationship.”









Dunant, which is named in honor of Swiss businessman and humanitarian Henri Dunant, will be a four-fiber pair cable system spanning over 6,400km from Virginia Beach to the French Atlantic coast.



Google has selected TE SubCom to build the Dunant submarine cable system. Activation is expected in late 2020.



Henri Dunant was the founder of the Red Cross and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.





Google commissions own subsea cable from CA to Chile Chile, Google, Submarine Cable, Subsea, TE Subcom, Undersea TE Subcom has been awarded a contract by Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to build a subsea cable from California to Chile. A ready-for-service date is expected in 2019.



The Curie Submarine Cable will be a four fiber-pair subsea system spanning over 10,000 km from Los Angeles to Valparaiso. It will include a branching unit for future connectivity to Panama.



The project is believed to be the first subsea cable to land in Chile in 20 years. Google is planning a new transatlantic subsea cable system linking the east coast of the United States to Europe to bolster its global network.Dunant, which is named in honor of Swiss businessman and humanitarian Henri Dunant, will be a four-fiber pair cable system spanning over 6,400km from Virginia Beach to the French Atlantic coast.Google has selected TE SubCom to build the Dunant submarine cable system. Activation is expected in late 2020.Henri Dunant was the founder of the Red Cross and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.