Orange Business delivers IoT across Europe for Octo Telematics

Orange Business Services has been awarded a 3-year contract renewal to provide global IoT services to Octo Telematics, the leading provider of telematics and data analytics for the auto insurance industry.



Under the contract, Orange Business will help Octo to manage, monitor and diagnose a large fleet of IoT devices autonomously. Octo develops and markets a complete range of vehicle telematics solutions, such as automatic crash alerts, on-call assistance, and car accident liability analysis. The solutions also range from personal insurance models, such as Usage Based Insurance to shared mobility, fleet management, and eco-driving management. Octo has more than 5.6 million connected users across the world and has a commercial relationship with more than 100 partners.



The Orange IoT Managed Global Connectivity includes SIM coverage across Europe to personalize Octo services, carry out remote analysis and reduce overall running costs. They will be able to collect information and conduct analytics using behavioral, contextual and other telematics data. This will help insurance companies assess risk and enhance the accuracy of crash notification and claims management while improving customer relationships. Using this technology, insurance companies will also be able to make critical business decisions, evaluating the price risk while looking after their customers.“Octo Telematics was facing a business transformation and needed an IT partner able to support its growing business throughout Europe, while also providing a personalized service, analysis and remote management. We were able to meet their needs with a solution to manage their connected users in full autonomy, offering them more operational efficiency and flexibility,” said Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.