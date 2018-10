Taiwan-based Optech is introducing its line of 400G QSFP-DD transceivers, cables and loopback devices



The QSFP-DD transceivers can reach 100 meters for the QSFP-DD SR8 up to 10km for the QSFP-DD LR4.



Earlier this year, Optech launched a 100G QSFP28 ER4 Lite transceiver rate for up to 30km.



http://www.optech.com.tw