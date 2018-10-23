OIF completes Flex Ethernet and Common ACO Electrical I/O agreements

The OIF announced three Interoperability Agreements (IAs) aimed at expanded interoperability of Flex Ethernet and increased data rates. These include:



FlexE 2.0 -- initiated in 2016, the FlexE 2.0 project enables equipment to support new Ethernet connection types and FlexE allows network providers and operators to utilize optical transport network bandwidth in more flexible ways. FlexE can deterministically utilize the entire aggregated link, creating a more efficient alternative to the traditional IEEE 802.3ad or IEEE 802.1-based Link Aggregation (LAG) solutions which often can only utilize 70-80% of the available bandwidth. Key features of the FlexE 2.0 project include adding support for FlexE groups composed of 200GBASE-R and 400GBASE-R PHYs, in addition to groups composed of 100GBASE-R PHYs, and adding an option for the support of time and frequency synchronization at the FlexE group level.



FlexE Neighbor Discovery -- this project recognizes that FlexE capability discovery is still required to facilitate the setup of FlexE groups and clients. The project introduced some extensions to the Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) for FlexE capability discovery. It enables remote FlexE PHY and deskew capability discovery, PHY connectivity discovery and verifications, and FlexE Group subgroup integrity verification.



Common ACO Electrical I/O Project -- this implementation agreement follows the success of the CFP2-ACO optical transceiver implementation agreement but is form factor agnostic, so it also benefits analog coherent modules based on such form factors as CFP4, CFP8, QSFP, microQSFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP. The project defines the ACO electrical I/O independent of the choice of form factor and optical carrier count for 45 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud per-carrier applications.



“The completion of these projects reinforces OIF’s commitment to provide the industry with the flexibility and increased bandwidth solutions combined with increased data speeds it requires to keep up with market demands and drive solutions that enable the next generation of networks,” explained Dave Stauffer of Kandou Bus and OIF’s Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group Chair.









