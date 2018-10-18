NTT Communications ICT Solutions (NTT ICT) has selected Mellanox Technologies' 25G and 100G Ethernet to accelerate their multi-cloud data centers.
The upgrade includes: Spectrum-based switches running Cumulus Linux, ConnectX adapters, and LinkX cables and transceivers.
NTT ICT is a premium global IT provider delivering solutions to Australian enterprise and government clients.
Thursday, October 18, 2018
NTT ICT upgrades data centers with Mellanox 25G and 100G
