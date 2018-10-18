Thursday, October 18, 2018

NTT ICT upgrades data centers with Mellanox 25G and 100G

NTT Communications ICT Solutions (NTT ICT) has selected Mellanox Technologies' 25G and 100G Ethernet to accelerate their multi-cloud data centers.

The upgrade includes: Spectrum-based switches running Cumulus Linux, ConnectX adapters, and LinkX cables and transceivers.

NTT ICT is a premium global IT provider delivering solutions to Australian enterprise and government clients.

