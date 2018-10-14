NTT DOCOMO invests in a quantum dot laser start-up

NTT DOCOMO announced an equity investment in QD Laser, a start-up developing semiconductor laser parts, retinal scanning laser eyewear, and other products based on an innovative quantum dot laser technology.



QD Laser, which is an offshoot of Fujitsu and was founded in 2006, is based in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, Japan. The company is leveraging nanocrystal technology for the mass production of quantum dot lasers capable of operating stably even under high temperatures. In 2018, QD Laser applied its advanced technologies to install a compact laser projector with extremely small output into a spectacle-type device, and successfully commercialized the world’s first retinal scanning laser eyewear that directly projects an image onto the user’s retina for image display. The technology could help patients with ametropia or corneal opacity and weak-sighted individuals.





