NTT Com to build massive data center in London

e-shelter, which is a subsidiary of NTT Communications that operates over 400,000 square meters of data center space in many facilities, will develop a new data center campus in Dagenham, East London.



The new campus will be known as “UK London 1 Data Center” (London 1) and is capable of up to 24,000 sqm IT space and 60MW IT load once fully developed. The project also involves Gyron, the NTT Com owned UK operator which is currently being integrated with e-shelter to create a combined pan-European operating platform. Construction will begin next month. Phase one, with an initial 8MW IT load, is targeted to be ready for December 2019, with five further phases planned to follow.



“We are delighted to have now received planning permission at our Dagenham site and we look forward to developing our industry leading data center campus there, which is the latest addition to our growing pan European platform.” said Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO of e-shelter and Gyron. “London is a major global data center market and this development is driven by continued demand from our customers and partners.”