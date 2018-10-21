Nokia supplies private LTE network for Brazil's Elektro

Nokia is building a private LTE network for Brazilian power distributor Elektro, part of the Neoenergia/Iberdrola group.



The private LTE network, which is the first in the country, is expected to help increase the reliability and efficiency of the electrical grid in the City of Atibaia and surrounding areas in the state of Sao Paulo. The LTE network will be deployed in 3.5 GHz band, providing connectivity for grid equipment, smart meters, substations and distributed energy generation sources throughout the service area.



The contract covers rollout of the Nokia AirScale Single Radio Network (SRAN), which includes base stations (eNodeBs), enhanced Packet Core and CPE. Nokia Global services will deliver and manage the end-to-end Private LTE solution including network design, deployment, integration, assisted operation, maintenance, construction and training for Elektro. Financial terms were not disclosed.



