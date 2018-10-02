Nokia leverages Keysight's 5G test

Nokia has selected Keysight Technologies’ Nemo Outdoor field test solution, FieldFox spectrum analyzer and Nemo Analyze as several of their preferred toolsets for the measurement of 5G new radio (NR) radio-wave propagation in the field. Nokia will also use Keysight solution fo verification of outdoor and indoor coverage across both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency ranges. Keysight’s solutions also help enable Nokia to benchmark new software releases and features in the network and validate the quality of the company’s 5G network solutions.



“5G NR leverages massive MIMO and beamforming capabilities, which need to be extensively tested in a field environment,” said Erkka Ala-Tauriala, head of cloud development services at Nokia. “Keysight’s 5G field measurement solutions help our field verification teams verify feature performance and ensure proper functionality prior to network deployment. A single, portable solution capable of measuring both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequency ranges, allows us to verify 5G coverage in both indoor and outdoor environments.”



