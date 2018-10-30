Nokia intros WaveSuite software for Optical Transport Services

Nokia introduced its WaveSuite software for optimizing and virtualizing the optical networks of service providers, wholesalers, and large enterprises.



Nokia describes WaveSuite as a new breed of intelligent software applications driven by real-world use cases.



Nokia’s WaveSuite applications are organized into three categories:



WaveSuite Node Automation: an approach to streamline service supporting equipment, leading to faster deployment, task automation and faster time to revenue



WaveSuite Service Enablement: virtualizes network infrastructure, enabling the support of new customers and new market channels



WaveSuite Network Insight: provides real-time network intelligence and contextual analysis to ensure networks are running at their maximum potential



WaveSuite complements Nokia’s Network Services Platform carrier SDN solution and its FlowOne OSS by providing enhanced services orchestration and operational tools for the optical networking domain. Support for open northbound and southbound interfaces ensure its functionality in multi-vendor environments.



Sam Bucci, head of optical networks for Nokia, said: “As part of Nokia’s already rich portfolio of network software, WaveSuite applications provide the tools operators need to accelerate their business transformation. These innovations are the result of years of working closely with our customers to address all aspects of optical networking with open applications enhancing not just operations, but opening up new services and business models.





