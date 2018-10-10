Nokia intros open and programmable access network slicing

Nokia introduced an open and programmable fixed access network slicing solution that partitions the fixed access network into autonomous slices and delivers for operators the Network-as-a-Service.



Nokia said its solution enables operators to scale to a virtually unlimited number of discrete network slices that can be independently operated, for example to run 5G mobile transport, wholesale or business services.



The new solution is built around Nokia's cloud-native software platform Altiplano and open standards. It allows operators to establish full control and autonomy for each slice they manage, plus determine the performance metrics for the network and services they deliver to customers.



It uses open interfaces and YANG data models to create a virtual slice that looks, feels and operates just like a physical network.



Each service provider runs its own dedicated controller with a dedicated view of their slice of the network. This provides operators with the control and flexibility to deliver differentiated broadband services in a multi-vendor network environment. Equipment from different vendors can sit alongside each other, in different slices or on the same slice. The solution also makes it easier to share the physical network by enabling operators to automate challenging processes such as rules, regulations and multi-vendor integration.



Nokia notes that has been actively involved in the work that led to the publication of TR-370 on Fixed Access Network Sharing (FANS) by the Broadband Forum and is currently involved in the specification of the YANG modules that are used to achieve FANS.



Federico Guillen, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "I believe that virtual network slicing will form the basis for everything the fixed access industry does going forward. It can provide a more elegant and powerful way to monetize ultra-broadband deployments, help accelerate the delivery of new services, spread investment risk, reduce complexity and unlock new business opportunities that allow service providers to better serve their end-customers."



https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/202253





