Nokia begins manufacturing 5G radios in Chennai

Nokia has started manufacturing 5G New Radios (NR) based on the 3GPP 5G New Radio Release 15 standard at its state-of-the-art plant in Chennai.



Nokia's Chennai facility, which is one of the largest telecom equipment manufacturing plant in the country, recently reached the 4 million unit annual production milestone of 2G, 3G and 4G units. It serves both domestic as well as global customers, shipping to over 100 countries.



Sanjay Malik, senior vice president and head of the India Market, at Nokia, said, "This is another big leap towards the 'Make in India' vision as our factory continues to contribute to the Indian economy and the country's growing profile as a manufacturing and engineering hub. Nokia was the first to leverage the skills and capabilities in India and start manufacturing telecom networks equipments in the country in 2008, and developthe local supply chain for various components. We are now pioneering 5G manufacturing in the country, making India and the world ready for 5G."



