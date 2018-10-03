New numbering system differentiates Wi-Fi technologies

The Wi-Fi Alliance is rolling out a new numbering system to differentiate between generations of Wi-Fi technology.



Under the naming convention:





Wi-Fi 6 identifies devices that support 802.11ax technology

Wi-Fi 5 identifies devices that support 802.11ac technology

Wi-Fi 4 identifies devices that support 802.11n technology

The Wi-Fi Alliance says the change is needed because these waves of technology introduce new features – faster speeds, increased throughput, and better experiences - that benefit consumers. Industry adoption of the new is expected to help in this regard.