Wednesday, October 3, 2018

New numbering system differentiates Wi-Fi technologies

Wednesday, October 03, 2018    

The Wi-Fi Alliance is rolling out a new numbering system to differentiate between generations of Wi-Fi technology.

Under the naming convention:

  • Wi-Fi 6 identifies devices that support 802.11ax technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 identifies devices that support 802.11ac technology
  • Wi-Fi 4 identifies devices that support 802.11n technology

The Wi-Fi Alliance says the change is needed because these waves of technology introduce new features – faster speeds, increased throughput, and better experiences - that benefit consumers.  Industry adoption of the new is expected to help in this regard.

https://www.wi-fi.org/discover-wi-fi/wi-fi-6


See also