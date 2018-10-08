Netcracker intros cloud-based SDN/NFV solution as a service

At SDN NFV World Congress, Netcracker unveiled its new Netcracker Business Cloud solution, an end-to-end cloud-based SDN/NFV solution as a service designed to help service providers fast track their cloud transformation initiatives.



Netcracker said that by offering the industry’s first end-to-end, cloud-based SDN/NFV and IT solution—from VNFs to orchestration, OSS, BSS, portals and a digital marketplace—as a service, the solution enables faster time-to-market while opening disruptive business models for service providers.



Netcracker Business Cloud offers deployment flexibility using Netcracker’s cloud or a multi-cloud environment comprised of a service provider’s private cloud and public clouds, with Netcracker taking responsibility for the end-to-end service. For large service providers with OpCo and ServCo models, Netcracker Business Cloud offers the flexibility to host the solution in a single location and deliver it as a service to the affiliates, enabling them to offer next-gen B2B services quickly. While it is a full-stack solution, its flexible, microservices-based architecture allows operators to use only parts of the solution they need to further augment or replace their own cloud solutions.



Netcracker Business Cloud, as part of its end-to-end offering, also includes comprehensive consulting and go-to-market services, making it a full turnkey solution.



“As the world’s largest SDN/NFV event, this is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we are working with our customers to help them move to the cloud as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. “We are demonstrating a revolutionary approach to the adoption of SDN/NFV that will rapidly reduce the time operators need to roll out new services. It truly is a game changer for the industry.”



http://netcracker.com/NBC