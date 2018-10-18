NEC adopts Arm's Platform Security, develops facial recognition accelerator

NEC announced a strategic collaboration with Arm to drive the development of secure Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for Smart Cities using artificial intelligence (AI).



Under the alliance, NEC will adopt the Arm Platform Security Architecture, which is an industry framework for building securely connected devices. This framework includes the concept of threat modeling, architectural guidelines and implementation resources that reduce the cost, complexity, and risk associated with IoT security.







NEC is also developing a box-type accelerator device featuring real-time facial recognition that will be securely managed and provisioned by Arm Pelion Device Management. The accelerator will be equipped with the Arm Cortex-A53 processor. It will accelerate the device's facial recognition process and enable faster analytics by offloading the analytics workload carried out on servers or the cloud, thereby helping to reduce costs for networks and systems.NEC says its facial recognition technology is the world's most accurate and fastest as measured by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmark tests."We expect the new accelerator to promote further adoption of face recognition throughout many areas, including the public safety, entertainment and transportation fields, as it contributes to the security and convenience of consumers worldwide," said Naoki Hashitani, SVP, NEC Corporation.