MIPI interface specs for smartphones are 5G ready

The MIPI Alliance confrimed that all of its specifications relevant for applications in mobile platforms are 5G ready.



A whitepaper presented this week at MIPI DevCon Seoul argues that MIPI specifications are already capable of enabling 5G devices due to several factors:





MIPI specifications are widely used by multiple industries. Virtually all 4G smartphones—along with many tablets, connected cars and Internet of Things (IoT) devices—use at least one MIPI interface. As a result, systems designers, application developers and others have extensive experience with MIPI specifications, making them a natural choice for their 5G products.

High performance enables 5G to live up to its potential. End users expect 5G devices to be significantly faster and more responsive than 4G and 3G models. MIPI interfaces for storage access are ideal for the bandwidth-intensive data flows that come with 5G’s higher camera and display resolutions.

Low power consumption helps 5G smartphones and wearables maximize battery life. All MIPI specifications are designed to be highly power-efficient, helping to ensure that 5G devices last longer from a power perspective than their 4G and 3G predecessors.

MIPI interfaces are optimized for low interference. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can undermine a device’s performance and reliability, and is a major concern with 5G because it uses far more spectrum bands than 3G and 4G. MIPI specifications are designed to meet stringent EMI requirements, even in wearables and other small 5G devices where less space between components means greater risk of EMI.